Eighth Grade Trailer

From writer/director Bo Burnham, A24 has released the trailer and poster for the teen drama, starring Elsie Fisher (McFarland, USA, Despicable Me 1 & 2) and Josh Hamilton.will debut in theaters July 13, 2018. Check out the official trailer below.

In the film, a teenager named Kayla (Fisher) tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth-grade year before leaving to start high school. The film also stars Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why) and Emily Robinson (Transparent).