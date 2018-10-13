

Sony Pictures has set a new release date for the upcoming psychological thriller Escape Room starring Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil) and Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space). Watch the official Escape Room movie trailer below!

Release Date: January 4, 2019

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Adam Robitel

Screenwriter: Bragi F. Schut, Maria Melnik

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Nik Dodani, Yorick van Wageningen

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Escape Room” is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die. Directed by Adam Robitel from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik, the film stars Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space), Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani.

Movie Trailers