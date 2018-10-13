Escape Room
Sony Pictures has set a new release date for the upcoming psychological thriller Escape Room starring Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil) and Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space). Watch the official Escape Room movie trailer below!
Release Date: January 4, 2019
Studio: Sony Pictures
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Director: Adam Robitel
Screenwriter: Bragi F. Schut, Maria Melnik
Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Nik Dodani, Yorick van Wageningen
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“Escape Room” is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die. Directed by Adam Robitel from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik, the film stars Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space), Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani.
Movie Trailers
Escape Room Movie Trailer