Netflix Acquires Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie ‘Extremely Wicked’

Netflix has acquired U.S. and some international rights to the Ted Bundy serial killer biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Directed by Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), the film stars Zac Efron, Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan and Jeffrey Donovan.

“Extremely Wicked” was produced by Nicolas Chartier, Michael Costigan, Ara Keshishian and Michael Simkin. Executive producers included Jason Barrett, Berlinger, Jonathan Deckter and Michael Werwie.

In the vein of “Catch Me if You Can” and based on true events, Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy, the world’s most notorious serial killer. The film is told through the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Liz (Lily Collins), who went years denying the accusations against Bundy, but ultimately turned him in to the police.

Once in police custody, Bundy pulls off a daring escape before being caught and tried for murder. Acting as his own lawyer, Bundy nearly avoids the death chamber but is ultimately convicted. Only upon Bundy’s deathbed did Liz, and the rest of the world, learn the true scope of his numerous and grizzly crimes.

