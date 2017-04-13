

Jude Law has been tapped to play young Dumbledore in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. Eddie Redmayne will return to star alongside Johnny Depp, who will play the villain Grindelwald.

Release Date: November 16, 2018

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: David Yates

Screenwriter: J.K. Rowling

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2” is the second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” film series which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander. The sequel begins production summer 2017. The first movie in the planned five-part series grossed more than $813 million at the box office.

