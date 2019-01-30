Universal has debuted a trailer tease for the upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne Johnson stars as Luke Hobbs with Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The cast includes Idris Elba, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Eddie Marsan, Eiza Gonzalez, Cliff Curtis, Josh Mauga and John Tui.

plot details are being kept under wraps but ever since Johnson made his Fast debut in 2011’s Fast Five, there has been talk of a spin-off centered on his indestructible government agent, Luke Hobbs, and now, after 18 years, eight movies, and more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office, Hollywood’s most unexpected franchise is expanding. But Johnson isn’t riding solo — he’s joined in Hobbs & Shaw by Jason Statham, who, as Deckard Shaw, showed winning chemistry with Johnson in last year’s The Fate of the Furious.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | Trailer Announcement: “Luke Hobbs”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | Trailer Announcement: “Deckard Shaw”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters on August 2, 2019.