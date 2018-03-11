15 Avengers: Infinity War EW Covers Revealed
Entertainment Weekly has released 15 new covers for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Entertainment Weekly has released 15 new covers for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Mackenzie Davis will star in James Cameron’s new Terminator trilogy opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
Watch the trailer for the Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business from DreamWorks Animation.
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Virginia Gardner star in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel.
Watch the teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx star in the new adaptation, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Jessica Chastain is in early talks to star in the upcoming horror sequel IT Chapter 2.
Disney-Pixar has released a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Incredibles 2 during NBC’s Winter Olympics.
Universal has announced the Blu-ray release date and bonus features for the Oscar-nominated figure skating dramedy, starring Margot Robbie.
New Girl star has landed the lead role in ABC’s The Greatest American Hero female reboot.
Universal and Illumination have released the first TV spot for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.
Watch the Venom teaser trailer now. Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams star in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off.
Meet Cable in the new Deadpool 2 trailer! Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin star in the Deadpool sequel.