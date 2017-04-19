Fighting with My Family

Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, based on the true story of WWE Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fighting with My Family trailer.

Fighting with My Family movie posterRelease Date: TBA, 2018
Studio: MGM
Genre: Comedy
Director: Stephen Merchant
Screenwriter: Stephen Merchant
Cast: Nick Frost, Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A former wrestler and his family makes a living performing at small venues around the country, while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment. The “Fighting with My Family” movie is based on the Channel 4 documentary about WWE Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will executive produce and Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios President Michael Luisi. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fighting with My Family trailer.

