

Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, based on the true story of WWE Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fighting with My Family trailer.

Release Date: TBA, 2018

Studio: MGM

Genre: Comedy

Director: Stephen Merchant

Screenwriter: Stephen Merchant

Cast: Nick Frost, Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A former wrestler and his family makes a living performing at small venues around the country, while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment. The “Fighting with My Family” movie is based on the Channel 4 documentary about WWE Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will executive produce and Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios President Michael Luisi. Bookmark this page to be the first to see Fighting with My Family trailer.

Movie Trailers





Fighting with My Family Movie Trailer (TBA)

Comments

comment count