X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan star in the romantic comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Virginia Gardner star in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel.
Watch the teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and David Tennant star in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots.
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed fantasy drama.
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the new adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Benedict Cumberbatch voices the iconic title character in Illumination’s animated comedy The Grinch.
Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis and Marisa Tomei star in the The Purge prequel, The First Purge.
An exercise bike accident causes Amy Schumer to believe she’s drop-dead gorgeous.
Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited superhero sequel The Incredibles 2.
Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan star in the sci-fi adventure Mortal Engines from producer Peter Jackson.
Melissa McCarthy, Molly Gordon and Gillian Jacobs star in the comedy Life of the Party.
Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell star in the action-thriller Skyscraper. Watch the official trailer.