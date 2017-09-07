First Look: Keanu Reeves in Sci-fi Thriller Replicas

Lotus Entertainment has released the first official movie still of Keanu Reeves in Replicas. The sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve and Thomas Middleditch will kick-off the first panel at New York Comic Con. Check out the first photo below!

In the film, after a car accident kills his loving family, a daring neuroscientist (Reeves) will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force, and the physical laws of science themselves.

