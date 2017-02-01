

Ice Cube, Charlie Day and Christina Hendricks star in the comedy Fist Fight. Watch the movie trailer below! When one school teacher (Day) gets the other (Cube) fired, he is challenged to an after-school fight.

Release Date: February 10, 2017

Studio: New Line Cinema (Warner Bros.)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Richie Keen

Screenwriter: Evan Susser, Van Robichaux

Cast: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Dennis Haysbert

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: R for language throughout, sexual content/nudity and drug material.

Plot Summary

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way. On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

