Alec Baldwin and Morena Baccarin star in the documentary/re-enactment Framing John Delorean. The story recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world.

Release Date: June 7, 2019 (theaters and VOD)

Studio: IFC Films, Sundance Selects

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Director: Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce

Screenwriter: Dan Greeney, Alexandra Orton

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones, Dana Ashbrook, Josh Cooke, Sean Cullen

Running Time: 1 hr 49 min

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Money, power, politics, drugs, scandal, and fast cars. The incredible story of John DeLorean is the stuff of a Hollywood screenwriter’s dreams. But who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who revolutionized the automobile industry. To others, he was the ultimate con man. For the first time, Framing John DeLorean recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world, and his shocking fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring Alec Baldwin, Framing John DeLorean is a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream.

