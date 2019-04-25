Gemini Man Trailer Starring Will Smith

Watch the first trailer for the action thriller Gemini Man, starring Will Smith, Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.