Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen star in Paramount Pictures’ action thriller Gemini Man. Will Smith stars in dual roles as Henry Brogen, an aging NSA agent who knows too much. When he tries to retire, he’s marked for death and learns that the man out to kill him is a younger cloned version of himself.

Release Date: October 4, 2019

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Thriller, Science Fiction

Director: Ang Lee

Screenwriter: David Benioff, Billy Ray

Cast: Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Theodora Miranne, Linda Emond

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

An elite assassin (Will Smith) is targeted and pursued by a younger clone of himself who can seemingly can predict his every move. “Gemini Man” stars Will Smith (Suicide Squad), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), Clive Owen (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War), Theodora Miranne (The Blacklist: Redemption) and Linda Emond (Madam Secretary).

Ang Lee (Life of Pi) directs from a script written by David Benioff (Game of Thrones) and Billy Ray (Overlord) based on a concept by Darren Lemke (Jack the Giant Slayer). The film is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Skydance Media. Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to watch the Gemini Man movie trailer.

Movie Trailers