Geostorm Trailer: Deadly Weather is Brewing

Watch the official teaser trailer for the disaster movie Geostorm, starring Gerard Butler, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Katheryn Winnick, and Sterling Jerins. Directed by Dean Devlin.

When catastrophic climate change endangers Earth’s very survival, world governments unite to create a global network of satellites armed with technologies designed to stave off natural disasters. After successfully protecting the planet for years, something goes wrong. Two estranged brothers must repair the program’s malfunction before a worldwide Geostorm engulfs the planet.

