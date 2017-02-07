

Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star in the Blumhouse horror thriller Get Out. A young African-American man (Kaluuya) visits his white girlfriend’s (Williams) family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.

Release Date: February 24, 2017

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Thriller

Director: Jordan Peele

Screenwriter: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, LilRel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield

Running Time: 2 hr 10 min

MPAA Rating: R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.

Plot Summary

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford).

At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

