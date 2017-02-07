Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star in the Blumhouse horror thriller Get Out. A young African-American man (Kaluuya) visits his white girlfriend’s (Williams) family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.
Release Date: February 24, 2017
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Thriller
Director: Jordan Peele
Screenwriter: Jordan Peele
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, LilRel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield
Running Time: 2 hr 10 min
MPAA Rating: R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.
Plot Summary
Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford).
At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.
Movie Trailers
Get Out Movie Trailer