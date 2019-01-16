Ghostbusters (2020) Trailer

Up in the Air and Juno director Jason Reitman has been quietly working on a secret ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel. Watch the first teaser trailer below! Sony Pictures has dated the film for Summer 2020, with plans to start shooting in a few months.

Release Date: Summer 2020

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel

Director: Jason Reitman

Screenwriter: Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan

Cast: Unknown

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno) will direct and co-write a new Ghostbusters movie, which will be set in the same universe as the first two films. Gil Kenan director of the 2015 ‘Poltergeist’ remake co-wrote the script with Reitman; Reitman’s father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two ‘Ghostbusters’ movies, will produce.

Movie Trailers