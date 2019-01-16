Ghostbusters (2020) Trailer
Up in the Air and Juno director Jason Reitman has been quietly working on a secret ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel. Watch the first teaser trailer below! Sony Pictures has dated the film for Summer 2020, with plans to start shooting in a few months.
Release Date: Summer 2020
Studio: Sony Pictures
Genre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel
Director: Jason Reitman
Screenwriter: Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan
Cast: Unknown
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno) will direct and co-write a new Ghostbusters movie, which will be set in the same universe as the first two films. Gil Kenan director of the 2015 ‘Poltergeist’ remake co-wrote the script with Reitman; Reitman’s father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two ‘Ghostbusters’ movies, will produce.