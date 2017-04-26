Glass
Director M. Night Shyamalan has officially announced the sequel to Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) will collide in one movie titled Glass. The comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain (James McAvoy). Universal Pictures will release Shyamalan’s Glass movie on January 18, 2019.
Release Date: January 18, 2019
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Sequel
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Screenwriter: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass movie will serve as a sequel to “Unbreakable” (2000) and “Split” (2016). Shyamalan’s comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain nicknamed “The Horde” with the help of one of his victims. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass, James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb aka “The Horde” and Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Cooke.
Movie Trailers
