Glass

by · Published


Director M. Night Shyamalan has officially announced the sequel to Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) will collide in one movie titled Glass. The comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain (James McAvoy). Universal Pictures will release Shyamalan’s Glass movie on January 18, 2019.

Glass movie posterRelease Date: January 18, 2019
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Sequel
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Screenwriter: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass movie will serve as a sequel to “Unbreakable” (2000) and “Split” (2016). Shyamalan’s comic book thriller sees the return of David Dunn (Bruce Willis) a security guard who possesses superhuman powers as he tracks down a mentally disturbed supervillain nicknamed “The Horde” with the help of one of his victims. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass, James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb aka “The Horde” and Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Cooke.

Movie Trailers

Glass Movie Trailer (TBA)

Related Headlines

Comments

comment count

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.