Godzilla vs. Kong Begins Production

Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Entertainment have begun production on Godzilla vs. Kong! The long-awaited big screen face-off stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Following the success of Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) and leading up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the highly anticipated battle between Godzilla and King Kong will pit the two iconic titans against one another with humanity caught in the balance. Filming will take place in Hawaii and Australia.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), with Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

Plot synopsis, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Adam Wingard (The Guest, You’re Next) directs from a script written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

Behind the scenes, Wingard’s creative team includes director of photography Ben Seresin (World War Z, Unstoppable), production designers Owen Patterson (Godzilla, The Matrix Trilogy and Captain America: Civil War) and Tom Hammock (The Guest, Blindspotting), editor Josh Schaeffer (Molly’s Game, Kong: Skull Island), costume designer Ann Foley (Altered Carbon), and VFX supervisor John DJ DesJardin (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Watchmen).

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is currently scheduled for release on May 22, 2020. The film will be distributed in 3D and 2D and in select IMAX theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd.