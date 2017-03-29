

Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Zach Braff’s heist comedy Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. Going in Style is a remake of the 1979 comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg.

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin team up in Zach Braff’s new comedy, ‘Going in Style’ – in theaters April 7, 2017! Played by Freeman, Caine, and Arkin, lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. ‘Going in Style’ also stars Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon and Christopher Lloyd.

