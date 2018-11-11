Good Boys

Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon star in the R-rated comedy Good Boys. When a group of 12-year-old boys skip school it becomes an all-day odyssey of bad decisions.

Good Boys movie posterRelease Date: August 16, 2019
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Comedy
Director: Gene Stupnitsky
Screenwriter: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, Beth Stelling, John Phillips
Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Midori Francis, Josh Caras
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: R

Plot Summary

The producers of “Sausage Party,” “Superbad” and “Blockers” bring their signature R-rated twist to the classic coming-of-age story in Universal Pictures’ Good Boys. The comedy stars Jacob Tremblay (Wonder, Room) as the mischievous leader of a group of 12-year-old boys whose day of skipped school will become an all-day odyssey of awesomely bad decisions.

From Point Grey producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Good Boys is also produced by Lee Eisenberg and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (TV’s The Office, Bad Teacher), collaborators who make their feature-film debut with the comedy. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane (Juno, Blockers) will executive produce with Josh Fagen and Brady Fujikawa.

Movie Trailers

News

