Hannah Simone Lands ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Female Reboot

New Girl star Hannah Simone has landed the lead role in ABC’s The Greatest American Hero female reboot, co-produced by Fox TV.

The pilot is from the Fresh Off the Boat duo of Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan. The pilot is a reboot of writer Steven J. Cannell’s classic ’80s TV series that starred William Katt, Robert Culp, Connie Sellecca and Michael Paré.

Written by Fruchbom, The Greatest American Hero chronicles the life Meera (Simone), an Indian-American woman, entrusted with a superhero suit that gives her superhuman abilities. Unfortunately for Meera, she hates wearing the suit and has to learn how to use its powers by trial and error because she quickly misplaces the suit’s instructions. She also has to deal with a government handler who has very different objectives than she does and struggles as to whether she may have finally found purpose.

The original series aired for three seasons between 1981–1983 on ABC. The show’s theme song, “Believe It Or Not,” hit No. 2 on the Billboard 100 in 1981.

According to Deadline, Simone was among the most sought after actors for broadcast pilots this season, fielding multiple offers before choosing The Greatest American Hero.

Simone has played Cece Parekh on Fox’s New Girl for seven seasons. The series will return for the seventh and final season on April 10, 2018.