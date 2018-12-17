Hellboy 2019 Poster Released, Trailer Announced

Summit Entertainment has released a brand new Hellboy poster and also announced (via IGN) that the highly anticipated first trailer will arrive on Thursday, December 20th. Take a look at the new poster below.

The action-fantasy stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the title character, Milla Jovovich (‘Resident Evil’ film franchise), Ian McShane (STARZ American Gods), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daniel Dae Kim, Sophie Okonedo, Penelope Mitchell, Brian Gleeson

Based on the Dark Horse graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. Hellboy will be released in theaters and IMAX on April 12.

