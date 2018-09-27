Hellboy (2019)
David Harbour, Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane star in the Hellboy 2019 reboot. Based on the Dark Horse graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy squares off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy mankind. Check out the movie poster below!
Release Date: April 12, 2019
Studio: Summit Entertainment
Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation
Director: Neil Marshall
Screenwriter: Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, Mike Mignola
Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sophie Okonedo, Penelope Mitchell, Brian Gleeson
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Based on the Dark Horse graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.