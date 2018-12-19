Hellboy 2019 Trailer: Brings the Blood and Laughs

Summit Entertainment has released the first official Hellboy 2019 trailer starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sasha Lane. Watch the trailer in the player below!

Take a look at the new Hellboy 2019 poster.

Based on the Dark Horse graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

In the trailer: Set in the UK, Hellboy (David Harbour) exits a vehicle and is immediately shot at by armed police. He yells, “Hey! I’m on your side!” Professor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane) explains, “We’re the line in the sand, we fight against the forces of darkness.” Hellboy, Alice (Sasha Lane) and Ben (Daniel Dae Kim) enter a fish & chips pub which doubles as an entrance for the B.P.R.D. (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense).

We see Hellboy in action shooting his enemies, “You made me a damn weapon,” he declares. Hellboy opens a gun box and takes out the weapon. It’s his trusty The Good Samaritan. He jokes “Some dads get their kids LEGOs.” We see shots of Alice and Hellboy fighting bad guys.

For more comedy relief, we see a scene of Hellboy cruching on chips followed by random shots of him smashing demons over the chorus of Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony.” Milla Jovovich is finally revealed as the villain – Nimue the Blood Queen. Hellboy gets clubbed by a giant troll then more shots of the Blood Queen. The trailer concludes with a shot of Hellboy with his horns and flaming crown.

Hellboy will be released in theaters on April 12, 2019.

Watch the official Hellboy 2019 trailer below.