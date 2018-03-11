His Dark Materials (TV Series)
Tom Hooper has signed on to direct BBC One’s eight-part series His Dark Materials, starring Dafne Keen (Logan) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns). Based on author Philip Pullman’s epic trilogy of fantasy novels.
Release Date: TBA
Network: BBC One
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Tom Hooper
Screenwriter: Jack Thorne
Cast: Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Based on author Philip Pullman’s three books “Northern Lights (or The Golden Compass),” “The Subtle Knife” and “The Amber Spyglass,” is a complex tale of physics, philosophy and theology featuring witches and armored polar bears. It tells the story of the coming of age of two children, Lyra and Will, who wander through a series of parallel universes.
Movie Trailers
Trailer (TBA)