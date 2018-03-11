

Tom Hooper has signed on to direct BBC One’s eight-part series His Dark Materials, starring Dafne Keen (Logan) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns). Based on author Philip Pullman’s epic trilogy of fantasy novels.

Release Date: TBA

Network: BBC One

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Tom Hooper

Screenwriter: Jack Thorne

Cast: Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Based on author Philip Pullman’s three books “Northern Lights (or The Golden Compass),” “The Subtle Knife” and “The Amber Spyglass,” is a complex tale of physics, philosophy and theology featuring witches and armored polar bears. It tells the story of the coming of age of two children, Lyra and Will, who wander through a series of parallel universes.

Movie Trailers

Trailer (TBA)

