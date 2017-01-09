How to Train Your Dragon 3
The third installment of DreamWorks Animation’s animated ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ film franchise is voiced by Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Craig Ferguson. ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ continues the adventure of Hiccup and his dragon Toothless.
Release Date: March 1, 2019
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sequel
Director: Dean DeBlois
Screenwriter: Dean DeBlois
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
