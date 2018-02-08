

Amy Schumer, Rory Scovel and Michelle Williams star in the comedy I Feel Pretty. Watch the movie trailer below! An exercise bike accident causes a woman (Schumer) to develop an extraordinary amount of confidence and believe she’s drop-dead gorgeous.

Release Date: June 29, 2018

Studio: STX Entertainment

Genre: Comedy

Director: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

Screenwriter: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

Cast: Amy Schumer, Rory Scovel, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Sasheer Zamata, Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant, Naomi Campbell, Lauren Hutton

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it’s like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed. After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee’s new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams). Ultimately Renee realizes ‘the spell’ has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.

Movie Trailers

I Feel Pretty – Trailer

