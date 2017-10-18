I Love You, Daddy Trailer



Watch trailer for the black and white comedy I Love You, Daddy, starring Louis C.K., Chloë Grace Moretz, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco and Helen Hunt. I Love You, Daddy is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 17, 2017.

Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy is a bittersweet comedy about successful TV writer/producer Glen Topher (C.K.), who panics when his spoiled 17-year-old daughter China (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts spending time with 68-year-old Leslie Goodwin (John Malkovich), a legendary film director with a reputation for dating underage girls.

Conceived in the high style of 1940s Hollywood movies, with lustrous black and white 35mm photography and a soaring orchestral score, I Love You, Daddy blends a classic look with Louis C.K.’s raucous modern comic sensibility to tell the story of a flawed man’s struggle to connect with his daughter and get back on his feet as an artist.

Comments

comment count