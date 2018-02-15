I, Tonya Blu-ray and DVD Details

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release date, details and cover artwork for the Oscar-nominated figure skating dramedy I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie.

I, Tonya will be available on Digital and the all-new digital movie app Movies Anywhere on March 2, 2018 and on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and On Demand on March 13, 2018. You can view the cover art above and bonus features below.

I, Tonya spans Tony Harding’s earliest days at the ice rink to the notorious “incident.” Presenting multiple, and at times contradictory, perspectives of the events, the film explores the ways public opinion can be permanently shaped by news agendas and tabloid culture. But beyond the headlines, I, Tonya tells a complex story of resilience and perseverance, as a rebellious working-class girl pursues her dream competing in a “ladylike” sport, only to be caught up in controversy and criminal circumstances created by her involvement with those closest to her.

Based on the incredible true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with the infamous attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

The figure skating dramedy stars Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Bobby Cannavale and Julianna Nicholson, and is directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl).

Packed with more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, the Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD showcase deleted scenes and in-depth featurettes taking viewers behind the scenes of the film and its captivating story.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY , DVD and digital