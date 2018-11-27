If Beale Street Could Talk Trailer
KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King star in director Barry Jenkins drama If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the novel by James Baldwin. Watch the If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below! A newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child.
Release Date: December 14, 2018 (Limited)
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Genre: Drama, Romance, Adaptation
Director: Barry Jenkins
Screenwriter: Barry Jenkins
Cast: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach, Aunjanue Ellis, Dave Franco, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Emily Rios, Ed Skrein, Finn Wittrock, Bryan Tyree Henry, Regina King
Running Time: 1 hr 59 min
MPAA Rating: R for language and some sexual content
Plot Summary
Based on the novel by James Baldwin, “If Beale Street Could Talk” is the story of Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. It is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families and their lives, trying to bring about justice through love, for love and the promise of the American dream.
Movie Trailers
If Beale Street Could Talk Trailer