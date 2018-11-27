KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King star in director Barry Jenkins drama If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the novel by James Baldwin. Watch the If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below! A newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child.

Release Date: December 14, 2018 (Limited)

Studio: Annapurna Pictures

Genre: Drama, Romance, Adaptation

Director: Barry Jenkins

Screenwriter: Barry Jenkins

Cast: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach, Aunjanue Ellis, Dave Franco, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Emily Rios, Ed Skrein, Finn Wittrock, Bryan Tyree Henry, Regina King

Running Time: 1 hr 59 min

MPAA Rating: R for language and some sexual content

Plot Summary

Based on the novel by James Baldwin, “If Beale Street Could Talk” is the story of Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. It is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families and their lives, trying to bring about justice through love, for love and the promise of the American dream.

Movie Trailers

If Beale Street Could Talk Trailer