An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power Trailer

by ·


Watch the An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power trailer, the sequel to Al Gore’s 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. In theaters July 28, 2017.

A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.


An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power – Trailer

Related Headlines

Comments

comment count

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.

Opening This Week