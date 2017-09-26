IT Part 2

movie posterRelease Date: September 6, 2019 (Theaters, IMAX)
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sequel, Adaptation
Director: Andy Muschietti
Screenwriter: Gary Dauberman
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. on Monday announced that a sequel to the horror blockbuster It will hit theaters, including Imax locations, on Sept. 6, 2019. In 1980, seven teen outcasts fight an evil demon named Pennywise, who poses as a child-killing clown. 27 years later, “The Losers Club” reunite to stop the demon once and for all when it returns to their hometown.

