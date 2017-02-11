

Filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma) has announced plans to write and direct a sequel to his 2001 comedy ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’ titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

“A fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old “Bluntman & Chronic Movie” they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces.”

