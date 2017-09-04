

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC are developing a stand-alone Joker Origin Movie. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) will direct and Martin Scorsese will produce the stand-alone movie. THR, claims Warner Bros. is looking at Leonardo DiCaprio to play Batman villain, Joker.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Crime, Adaptation

Director: Todd Phillips

Screenwriter: Scott Silver, Todd Phillips

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

The Joker origin film will likely be a gritty hard-boiled crime film set in an early-’80s Gotham City meant to evoke the grounded feel of Scorsese’s films like Taxi Driver. It will be the first film under a new banner that Warner Bros. has yet to name, but which will expand the canon of DC Comics properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the characters.

