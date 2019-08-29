Joker Trailer 2: Joaquin Phoenix Stars in the DC Villain Origin Story

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the new trailer for Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro. Todd Phillips’ directs the standalone villain origin story based on characters from DC. Check out the new Joker trailer below!

The film is currently set to have its North American premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival later this month, with TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey praising the film for its take on the well-worn comic book genre and comparing it to the works of Martin Scorsese.

Director Todd Phillips’ original, standalone origin story ‘Joker’ explores the world of—and according to—Arthur Fleck. Indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, Arthur is a man facing the cruelty and outright scorn of society, along with the indifference of a system that allows him to spiral from vulnerability into depravity. A clown-for-hire by day, he strives to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds that the joke always seems to be on him. He’s out of tune with everyone around him, as evidenced by his uncontrollable, inappropriate laughter, which gains momentum as he attempts to contain it, exposing him to further ridicule—and even violence.

Arthur, who devotes himself to caring for his fragile mother, seeks out every father figure he’s never had, from wealthy businessman Thomas Wayne to TV host Murray Franklin. Caught in a cyclical existence teetering on the precipice of reality and madness, one bad decision brings about a chain reaction of escalating, ultimately deadly, events.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the titular villain with Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Brett Cullen (Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (Barry), Douglas Hodge (Penny Dreadful), Marc Maron (GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn), and Shea Whigham (First Man).

Todd Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver (The Fighter), based on characters from DC. The film is being produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It is executive produced by Richard Baratta, Joseph Garner, and Bruce Berman.

‘Joker’ opens in theaters everywhere on October 4.