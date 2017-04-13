

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle aka Jumanji 2, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. In this new adventure, four teenagers are sucked into the world of Jumanji.

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Jake Kasdan

Screenwriter: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

When four high-school kids discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of – Jumanji – they are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose: gamer Spencer becomes a brawny adventurer (Dwayne Johnson); football jock Fridge loses (in his words) “the top two feet of his body” and becomes an Einstein (Kevin Hart); popular girl Bethany becomes a middle-aged male professor (Jack Black); and wallflower Martha becomes a badass warrior (Karen Gillan). What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever… Bookmark this page to be the first to see the Jumanji 2 trailer.

