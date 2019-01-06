Jumanji 3 Plot: The Game Is Not Over

The success of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ assured that a sequel was all but guaranteed. In Sony Picture’s hit action-comedy, four teenagers are sucked into an adventure role-playing video game called Jumanji, and discover that they will have to work together and overcome their difference in order to escape the game. The Jumanji 3 plot being written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner is said to connect more to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ than it will to its board game-themed original ‘Jumanji’ (1995) that starred the late Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce and Bonnie Hunt, says ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ director Jake Kasdan.

Jumanji 3: The Next Level

Even though the third film will be much more connected to ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ than to ‘Jumanji’ (1995), ‘Jumanji 3’ will strive to follow the continuity laid out in the original film, confirms Kasdan. This means not only can we expect ‘Jumanji 3’ to level up the action and comedy, but it will continue to pay tribute to the ’90s cult classic that started it all.

Kasdan explains, “Our hope is to keep a long continuity through the whole thing, even though the story that we’re telling in the second movie, the movie that we’re working on right now is much more connected to the first movie that I made a year ago than it is to the original. We love the idea of keeping all of this together and connected in some way or another,” Kasdan told SlashFilm.

Jumanji 3 Cast: Who is Joining the Sequel?

January 4, 2019 | Variety

Following the news that Awkwafina is joining the returning ensemble, Sony Pictures has now tapped Danny DeVito to join the cast of the sequel to its hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”DeVito will join returning cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director.”The magic of ‘Jumanji’ is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone,” Johnson said.

January 3, 2019 | Deadline

Actress-rapper Awkwafina is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the sequel to Sony’s 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has Jake Kasdan returning as director.The Jumanji reboot became one of Sony’s top-earning films, grossing $943M at the global box office, saecond only to Skyfall’s $1.1 billion.No word on who Awkwafina is playing, though the role is said to be significant.Plot details for the next installment also are being kept under wraps. Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner wrote the script, while Matt Tolmach, Seven Bucks and Kasdan are once again producing the film, slated to hit theaters in December.

Jumanji 3 Release Date Announced

Dwayne Johnson has announced the Jumanji 3 release date on Instagram. The action star revealed the ‘Jumanji’ sequel will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

Last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a deal with Korean exhibition innovator CJ 4DPLEX to release the studios biggest titles, including ‘Jumanji 3’ in the immersive 4DX theater format which enhances the movie experience with moving seats, scents, wind, water and more.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was a critical and box office success, earning close to $1 billion worldwide.

Jumanji 3 Trailer: Official Release Date Announcement