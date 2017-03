Director J.A. Bayona has revealed the first official photo (via Twitter) from the highly anticipated sequel Jurassic World 2, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Toby Jones and BD Wong. The sequel is scheduled for a release on June 22, 2018.

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

Comments

comment count