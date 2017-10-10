Justice League Trailer #4

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ have released a new trailer for the superhero team-up Justice League, featuring Henry Cavill and starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League – Official Heroes Trailer

Justice League: Exclusive First Look by AT&T

