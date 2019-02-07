On Digital starting March 30 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on April 16.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the official trailer, release date and details for the animated movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. Watch the trailer in the player below! Justice League vs. The Fatal Five arrives on Digital starting March 30, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on April 16, 2019.

The fate of the planet rests on the shoulders of a reluctant Green Lantern and an unstable hero from the future in “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five,” the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

“Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” finds the Earth’s future hanging in the balance when the Justice League faces a powerful new threat – the Fatal Five. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as the time-traveling trio of Mano, Persuader and Tharok terrorize Metropolis in search of budding Green Lantern, Jessica Cruz – whom they need to free remaining Fatal Five members Emerald Empress and Validus in order to carry out their sinister plan. But the Justice League discover an ally from another time in the peculiar Star Boy – brimming with volatile power, could he be the key to thwarting the Fatal Five? An epic battle against ultimate evil awaits!

The “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” all-star cast is led by Elyes Gabel (Scorpion, Game of Thrones) as Thomas Kallor/Star Boy and Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, DC Universe’s upcoming Doom Patrol) as Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern. Reprising their Justice League/Justice League Unlimited roles as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, respectively, are Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Killing Joke), Susan Eisenberg (Injustice 2, LEGO DC Super Heroes – Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis) and George Newbern (Superman vs. The Elite, Scandal). Providing the voices of the villainous Fatal Five are Peter Jessop (Mass Effect, Fallout 4, Resident Evil) as Tharok, Matthew Yang King (Batman Ninja, Supah Ninjas) as The Persuader, Sumalee Montano (S.W.A.T., This Is Us) as Emerald Empress, and Philip Anthony Rodriguez (Grimm, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) as Mano. (Note: Validus does not speak)

Other members of the voice cast include Daniela Bobadilla (Anger Management, The Middle) as Miss Martian, Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy, The Simpsons) as Mr. Terrific, Noel Fisher (Shameless, Castle Rock) as Brainiac 5, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Saturn Girl, and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Bloodsport.

Producer Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen, Gotham by Gaslight) also directs “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” from a script by Eric Carrasco (Supergirl, Justice League Action) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) & Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay). The film is based on a story by Carrasco. Burnett and Krieg are also co-producers. Amy McKenna (The Death of Superman) is producer. Co-Executive Producers are Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan. Executive Producers are Sam Register and Bruce Timm (Justice League/Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Animated Series).

