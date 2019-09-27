Kevin Feige Star Wars Announcement Breakdown

Kevin Feige President of Marvel Studios is developing a ‘Star Wars’ movie. Feige reportedly discussed the idea in a late summer meeting with Lucasfilm Ltd. head Kathleen Kennedy and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman. A lot of people are speculating that this means, Feige is replacing Kennedy as president of Lucasfilm.

As you may know Kennedy has produced all of Disney’s Star Wars films. She was made co-chair of Lucasfilm by George Lucas back in 2012 just before he sold the company. She was supposed to be his inside person at Disney. The one that would carry on the legacy and keep it on track but that’s not exactly how things have played out – at least not with the fans. As it turns out, Kennedy doesn’t think she owes Star Wars fans anything. Famously saying back in 2016, She Doesn’t Need To Cater To Male Fans.

She said, “I have a responsibility to the company that I work with. I don’t feel that I have a responsibility to cater in some way. I would never just seize on saying, ‘Well, this is a franchise that’s appealed primarily to men for many, many years, and therefore I owe men something.'”

I’m not going to get into the validity of that statement. But I will say, fan reaction was not good. So the thought that “The Force is Female” may be replaced by “In Feige we trust” has a lot of people excited. Which makes it hard to say, what I’m about to say…. Kathleen Kennedy isn’t going anywhere. Feige can not run Marvel Studios and Lucusfilm. It was less than a month ago Marvel announced that Spider-Man would be returning to Sony because Kevin Feige was too busy – doing you, know his job – making Marvel movies. Now people think he’s taking over the Star Wars franchise.

So here’s what’s really going on, this summer Feige, Kennedy and The Walt Disney Studios co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman discussed the idea of how to move forward post Skywalker Saga. That chapter is finished after The Rise of Skywalker. However, the characters, weapons and worlds that came from the mind of George Lucas is readily available to be explored in new Star Wars adventures. Disney loves the planning Feige had with the Marvel movies and they want him to apply the same forethought to A Galaxy Far Far Away.

So I’m afraid, Kathleen Kennedy isn’t going anywhere, but at least she is getting some much needed guidance. It’s not a gender thing. The guys over at Warner Brothers wished they had Kevin Feige guiding them with their DC characters as well. Feige and Kennedy will be working together after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th. Alright, what do you think about this news? Do you think this will be a good collaboration or do you think Feige’s to busy for this? I’m looking forward to reading what you have to say about this.