Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in director Rian Johnson’s crime drama Knives Out. A detective (Craig) is tasked with solving a murder mystery inside a sprawling mansion. Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to watch the Knives Out movie trailer.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Media Rights Capital (MRC)

Genre: Drama, Crime

Director: Rian Johnson

Screenwriter: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer, Jaeden Lieberher

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Knives Out” stars Daniel Craig (Bond 25, Spectre), Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049). The cast includes Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Lakeith Stanfield (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Don Johnson (Book Club) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).

‘Knives Out’ has yet to release an official synopsis, but is described as a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from Brick (2005) to Looper (2012).

The film was written and directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper). Johnson and Ram Bergman (Selfless, Looper) are producing. ‘Knives Out’ is a Media Rights Capital (MRC) production.

Movie Trailers