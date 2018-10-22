Knives Out (2019)





Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in Rian Johnson's crime drama Knives Out.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (Bond 25, Spectre), Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049). The cast includes Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Lakeith Stanfield (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Don Johnson (Book Club) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).

‘Knives Out’ has yet to release an official synopsis, but is described as a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from Brick (2005) to Looper (2012).

The film was written and directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper). Johnson and Ram Bergman (Selfless, Looper) are producing. 'Knives Out' is a Media Rights Capital (MRC) production.

Knives Out will be released in theaters in 2019.

