Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Episodes



Catch up on the latest episodes of the HBO comedy series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Host John Oliver presents a half-hour satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.





One of the funniest and most refreshing personalities to hit the TV scene in years – the man whose 2013 guest- hosting stint on The Daily Show won plaudits from critics, fans and Jon Stewart himself – John Oliver comes to HBO with an all-new, Sunday-night forum. A topical look at the week in news, politics and current events, the half-hour show will provide Oliver with a unique platform to offer up his singular perspective and distinct voice to any number of social, political or existential issues facing America and the world.

