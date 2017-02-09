

Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller and Aubrey Plaza star in the FX series Legion, based on the Marvel Comics.

Premiere Date: February 8, 2017

Network: FX

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Creator: Noah Hawley

Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton, Jean Smart

Running Time: 1 hr

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A haunted man, David escapes from the hospital and seeks shelter with his sister Amy (Katie Aselton). But Amy’s concern for her brother is trumped by her desire to protect the picture perfect suburban life she’s built for herself. Eventually, Syd guides David to Melanie Bird (Jean Smart), a nurturing but demanding therapist with a sharp mind and unconventional methods. She and her team of specialists – Ptonomy (Jeremie Harris), Kerry (Amber Midthunder) and Cary (Bill Irwin) – open David’s eyes to an extraordinary new world of possibilities.

