Take a look at the Life red band trailer. Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson star in the sci-fi thriller.

Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth. Life will open in theaters on March 24, 2017.

