Lionsgate has released the official trailer for the political romantic comedy Long Shot, starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. Check out the trailer, cast and plot details below!

Long Shot Plot

He’s a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She’s the country’s top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred’s carefree indiscretions, past and present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. The film redefines “international relations” with a profane, funny and unexpected love.

Long Shot Release Date

'Long Shot' will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Long Shot Cast

Seth Rogen (Neighbors Franchise), Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves, Straight Outta Compton), Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Planet of the Apes), June Diane Raphael (The Disaster Artist, Grace & Frankie), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Ravi Patel (TV’s Master of None) and Alexander Skarsgård (TV’s Big Little Lies and The Legend of Tarzan).

‘Long Shot’ is directed by Jonathan Levine (The Night Before, 50/50), with a script from Liz Hannah (The Post), Dan Sterling (The Interview).

Long Shot Trailer

Long Shot Photos

Long Shot Posters