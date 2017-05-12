Love Actually Cast Reunite in Red Nose Day Actually Trailer

As Red Nose Day quickly approaches on May 25, fans are gearing up for an exciting reunion in the name of charity. The Love Actually cast including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Keira Knightley have reunited for a video titled Red Nose Day Actually. You can check it out below!

Red Nose Day Actually – Trailer

Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day raises awareness and money to help kids who need us most—at home and around the world. Red Nose Day launched in America in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty. It has raised nearly $60 million in its first two years in the US. Funds raised support programs that ensure children living in poverty are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. Red Nose Day started in the UK in 1988 and has raised over $1 billion globally in the last 25 years.

