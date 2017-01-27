Lowriders
Demián Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria, Melissa Benoist and Eva Longoria star in the drama Lowriders. Watch the movie trailer below!
Release Date: May 12, 2017
Studio: BH Tilt
Genre: Drama
Director: Ricardo de Montreuil
Screenwriter: Joshua Beirne-Golden
Cast: Demián Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist, Tony Revolori, Eva Longoria
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: FB.com/LowridersMovie
Plot Summary
“Lowriders” is set against the vibrant backdrop of East LA’s near-spiritual car culture and follows the story of Danny, a talented young street artist caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father and ex-con brother, and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression.