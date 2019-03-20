Lucy in the Sky Teaser Trailer: Natalie Portman Unravels After Space Mission

by

lucy-in-the-sky-trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Fox Searchlight’s drama Lucy In The Sky, starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens.

“Lucy In The Sky” tells the story of NASA astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) who, upon returning to Earth after a lengthy space mission, begins an affair with a fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm). Lucy heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her husband (Dan Stevens) and family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space. When her lover begins another relationship with an astronaut trainee, Cola’s affair quickly turns into a dangerous obsession.

News

 Lucy In The Sky Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens star in the drama based on the true story of an infamous NASA astronaut.
Annihilation Trailer Watch the trailer for the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman.
Jane Got a Gun Trailer and Poster, Starring Natalie Portman See the international trailer and poster for the western 'Jane Got a Gun', starring Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton.
Steve Jobs Watch the latest trailer. Michael Fassbender stars in director Danny Boyle's 'Steve Jobs' biopic.
Star Wars: The Digital Collection Disney, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox announce Star Wars: The Digital Collection‏.
First Photos of Natalie Portman in Jane Got a Gun First look at Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton in the western Jane Got a Gun.

Tags:

Leave a Comment